Environment / Colorado Edition
Disappearing Water: Pain and hope in the Republican River basin
Disappearing Water
The Republican River flows through the cropland of Yuma County and feeds into Kansas and Nebraska. But flowing water is disappearing from riverbeds, exacerbated by water getting pulled out of the surrounding ground and long-term drought driven by climate change. This series looks at the pain and hope in the Republican River basin as wells start drying up and decades-old commitments to the basin's other two states loom.

Colorado Edition Special: Pain and hope in the Republican River basin

KUNC | By Adam Rayes,
Erin O'Toole
Published March 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST
A collage of two images, separated by a winding river. One image is of a man in a ball cap, shadowed and taken from behind and the other is of a dry riverbed.
Images and collage by Adam Rayes/KUNC
/
River map by Google Maps

Water feeds Northeast Colorado’s corn and wheat fields, creating a booming agricultural economy. But that water is disappearing from the tributaries that feed the Republican River, flowing 450 miles from the cropland of Yuma County through Kansas and Nebraska. In this special episode of Colorado Edition from KUNC, we explore the water crisis in Colorado’s Republican River basin.

This podcast episode and KUNC's Republican River series were reported, written and produced by Adam Rayes.

Editing by Brian Larson, Sean Corcoran and Stephanie Daniel. Digital editing by Jackie Hai and Ashley Jefcoat. Music in this episode was purchased from two Yuma County residents. “Lazy River” is by Joey Ueymura and “Loveland Pass” is written by Robert Anderson and performed by the Rufus Krisp band.

This story was produced as part of the America Amplified initiative using community engagement to inform and strengthen local, regional and national journalism. America Amplified is a public media initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Bob Jensen archive audio used with permission from History Nebraska [Collection name: RG4626.MI: Jensen Robert R.] Kansas v. Nebraska and Colorado ruling audio taken from oyez.org under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License. Other audio taken from Freesound.org user BeeProductive and Internet Archive.

Environment Republican River basinDroughtYuma CountyAgriculture
Adam Rayes
As KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter, I help further the newsroom’s efforts to ensure that all of Northern Colorado’s communities are heard.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
