The latest from Ukraine

A Russian airstrike at a base in western Ukraine killed at least 35 people on Sunday. The attack was dangerously close to the Polish border, raising concerns that the NATO-allied nation could be drawn into the conflict.

Further East in a suburb of Kyiv, American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces. He’d been working on an assignment for TIME studio. Details about his death are still emerging.

Meanwhile, Russia is feeling the effects of the onslaught of foreign sanctions. President Vladimir Putin has reportedly asked China for economic and military support to help soften the blow. That’s according to American officials. China has denied these claims.

Another round of ceasefire talks is expected to begin soon. Both U.S. and Ukrainian officials have expressed cautious optimism about the negotiations – even though the last few rounds have gone nowhere.

