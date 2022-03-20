Sunday Puzzle: Put your tie on

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase whose first syllable is "tie" — in any spelling.

Ex. Very small --> Tiny

1. Neat

2. Violent storm in the western Pacific

3. Disease that causes a high fever

4. Method of giving in the Mormon Church

5. Pre-Olympian god, in Greek myth

6. Hobbes, in "Calvin & Hobbes"

7. President between Harrison and Polk

8. Heavyweight champ Mike

9. New Testament book before Philemon

10. Passenger ship that sank in 1912

11. Popular pain reliever

12. Capital of Taiwan

13. Its capital is Bangkok

14. Fort in the American Revolution

15. River of Rome

16. Hippie t-shirt technique

17. Korean martial art

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Tyler Hinman, of San Francisco. He's the reigning champion of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, which is coming up again on April 1-3. Think of two four-letter words that complete the phrase "___ in the ___." Move the first letter of the second word to the start of the first word. You'll get two synonyms. What are they?

Challenge answer: Hole in the wall --> Whole, All

Winner: Daniel Stutzman of Harrisburg, Pa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge is based on an idea by listener Jeff Lande, of Minneapolis. If a BOY is 5,839, and a COW is 6,874, how much is a FISH?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 24, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.