Why are U.S. judges still so white and male?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:18 AM MDT
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC.
We’re on the third day of the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings.

The Supreme Court nominee has been asked about everything from her legal record, to her views on faith and politics. 

Democrats have emphasized the historic nature of her nomination. If approved, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. 

But what about the rest of the judiciary?

One study found nearly half of all states do not have a single justice sitting on their high courts who is Black, Asian, Latino, or Native American.

How diverse are America’s courtrooms – and why does it matter?  

Paige Osburn