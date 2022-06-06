Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote over lockdown parties

To quote Elton John, “Sorry can seem to be the hardest word.” But could it also cost the British Prime Minister his job?

Elected members of the U.K.’s ruling Conservative party are about to decide whether to remove Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office.

It’s all tied to revelations that during a COVID-19 lockdown, the official home of the prime minister hosted a string of illegal parties.

Earlier today, a secret ballot was triggered by scores of British lawmakers writing to party bosses calling on the PM to quit.

What happens next?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5