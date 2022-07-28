The News Roundup – Domestic

Republican politicians are embracing the term “Christian nationalist.” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for the GOP to promote the ideology multiple times in recent weeks. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert told a crowd in her home state that she was “tired of this separation of church and state junk.”

The Washington Post reports the Justice Department is investigating former President Donald Trump as part of its criminal probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Attorney General Merrick Garlandtold NBC this probe is “the most wide-ranging investigation in [department] history.”

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID this week. He used his recovery as an opportunity to promote vaccines, citing the mildness of his illness compared to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

We cover the most important stories from across the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

