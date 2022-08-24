Fort Collins will spray the city to reduce populations of mosquitoes with West Nile Virus

West Nile Virus cases are increasing across the Front Range.

Two residents in Larimer County — one in Berthoud and one in Fort Collins — have contracted the virus.

In Broomfield, two cases were also recently confirmed by health officials.

Fort Collins plans to start spraying to control mosquito populations after high levels of West Nile were detected in a batch of mosquitoes trapped last week.

The spraying will mainly happen in the northeast of the city and in areas generally bounded by:



College Avenue, Country Club Road, Turnberry Road

Timberline Road, Mulberry Street, College Avenue

I-25 and Drake Road

On Aug. 25 and 28, fogging trucks will begin spraying at 8 p.m. on both nights, ending at 2 a.m. the following morning.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed for at least 30 to 60 minutes after the spraying. Pets should be brought indoors.

To limit pesticide exposure, residents can also cover their gardens, ponds and water features with a sheet or tarp.

While West Nile is usually mild, it does carry a risk for more serious neurological illnesses. Symptoms such as headache, fatigue, body aches and diarrhea tend to show up within 3 to 14 days of infection.

The decision to spray follows the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment recommendations per Fort Collins’ West Nile Virus Management Policy.

