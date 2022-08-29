Donald Trump's double trouble

Attorney General Merrick Garland may need to decide whether to file criminal charges against a former president. And he may need to make the decision twice.

The Justice Department is looking into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But Friday – we learned more about a second investigation, into classified documents he withheld from investigators and kept at his home.

We’ve seen the search warrant. And on Friday – we got a heavily redacted version of the affidavit.

What’s next for investigators? And with the midterms around the corner – and the 2024 presidential race looming after that – what would it mean to charge a former president?

