Pam Grier on Blaxploitation, criticism, and the horse that saved her

Pam Grier paved the way for women in Hollywood.

Known as one of the most powerful action stars of the 1970s Blaxploitation genre, Grier made a name for herself as a badass, gun-slinging icon.

That persona led filmmaker Quintin Tarantino to write a film for her in which she played Jackie Brown.

On the podcast “The Plot Thickens,” host Ben Makiewicz sat down with Grier for over 20 hours and explored her legacy and life story.

We talk to Grier about her work.

