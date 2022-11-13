Sunday Puzzle: Great Words Think Alike

On-air challenge: In each one, find two words that sound like two other words that are synonyms

Ex. I can pare an apple, too. --> pair, two

1. I stubbed my toe running down the hall.

2. How much do the shutters on the manor weigh?

3. Winnie Mandela voted "nay."

4. In Korea a pail costs three won.

5. The spy was sent on a mission to the Oder river.

6. A woman who bowled a perfect game wrote the foreword to my book.

7. Dad went to the grocery to buy some chow.



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Simeon Seigel, of Brooklyn. Name a punctuation mark found on a computer keyboard. Somewhere inside this insert a word for what this punctuation mark may be part of or what it may represent. The result will be a 10-letter word associated with painting. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Colon, ratio --> colo(ratio)n --> coloration

Winner: Vandana Bajaj of Highland Park, N.J.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge was sent independently by two listeners — Steve Baggish and Neville Fogarty — credit to them both. Think of two well-known companies with two-syllable names starting with J and D, respectively and whose names rhyme. One of these companies was founded in the last 10 years. What companies are these?

