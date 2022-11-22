News Brief with The Colorado Sun: The Club Q shooting
Colorado's LGBTQ+ community is still reeling from the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Authorities are investigating the attack and the suspect will appear in court after being discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, relief efforts for people impacted by the shooting are underway. Larry Ryckman, editor for the Colorado Sun, joined KUNC All Things Considered Host Nikole Robinson Carroll to discuss the latest developments.