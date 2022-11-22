© 2022
News Brief with The Colorado Sun: The Club Q shooting

KUNC
Published November 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST
Colorado Springs-Shooting
Geneva Heffernan/AP
/
FR171851
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Colorado's LGBTQ+ community is still reeling from the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Authorities are investigating the attack and the suspect will appear in court after being discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, relief efforts for people impacted by the shooting are underway. Larry Ryckman, editor for the Colorado Sun, joined KUNC All Things Considered Host Nikole Robinson Carroll to discuss the latest developments.

Tags
The Colorado SunClub Q