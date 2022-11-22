The aftermath of another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub

There was another mass shooting over the weekend. This time it was in Colorado Springs.

Five people were killed and at least 18 others were physically injured at an LGBTQ+ club Saturday night that was hosting a drag show.Joshua Thurman hid in a dressing room during the shooting.

“Our community is shattered,” Thuman told The New York Times. “This is the only LGBTQIA+ space we have in the city of Colorado Springs. Where are we going to go? We can rebuild. We can do things, but that’s not going to take back those five people that died. Or the other 18 that were injured. … How can we now do anything knowing something like this can happen?”

Police say the gunman started shooting as soon as he entered the club, but that the quick actions of patrons Richard Fierro and Thomas James to subdue the shooter probably saved lives.

The 22-year-old shooter hasn’t formally been charged, but he is being held on murder and hate crimes charges, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5