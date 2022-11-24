© 2022
TSA agents find a cat stowed in a suitcase

Published November 24, 2022 at 5:06 AM MST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. "Puss In Boots"? More like "Puss In Bag." A TSA scanner at the JFK airport detected a feline trapped within a checked suitcase last week. The stowaway cat, identified by the New York Post as Smells, was returned to its owner, who was unaware it sneaked into the suitcase of a visiting friend. Maybe that's why the cat wanted to leave. Anyways, a TSA spokesman had the line of the day when they tweeted, on the bright side, the cat's out of the bag. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.