The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published December 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST
Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock won reelection to Congress this week, defeating Republican rival and former football star Herschel Walker in a run-off. Loss of the key Senate seat has some in the GOP renewing their calls to separate the party from former President Donald Trump.

Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Victor Bout. Griner was serving a sentence in a penal colony for taking hashish cartridges through a Russian airport in February.

The House passed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage this week. The bill now moves to President Joe Biden’s desk. It doesn’t legalize same-sex marriage in all states, but does require a state to recognize a marriage from another state.

We cover all this and more on the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

