Sunday Puzzle: All About the A's!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase with four or more A's, and no other vowels.

Ex. State whose capital is Montgomery — ALABAMA

1. Movie with the line "Play it, Sam"

2. Island off the coast of Africa that's the home of lemurs

3. Swift sailing vessel with two hulls

4. Star of "M*A*S*H"

5. Word said by a magician when performing a trick

6. Shortcut from the Atlantic to the Pacific

7. Simile, in five words, meaning "mentally acute"

8. Spanish for "See you tomorrow"

Last week's challenge: Name a famous living person — first and last names. If you drop the last letter of the first name, you get an element on the periodic table. And if you drop the last letter of the last name, you get the chemical symbol of another element. What celebrity is this?

Challenge answer: Tina Fey --> Tin Fe

Winner: Eric Knispel of St. Louis, Missouri

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Rosen, of Bethesda, Md. Name a food dish in 10 letters. The last syllable consists of a consonant and a vowel. Change that syllable to a single consonant sound and you'll name another popular food item, in two words. What foods are these?

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

