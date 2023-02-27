How much are we paying attention, really?

Are we living in an attention crisis?A study out of King’s College in London found that half of the people they spoke to believe their attention span is shorter than it used to be.

The same number of people believe deep thinking is a thing of the past.

While many may be quick to blame things like email or social media — the massive number of distractions we deal withdailygoes far beyond technology.

So, what’s stealing our focus?And what is constant distraction doing to our productivity and overall sense of well-being?

Maybe most importantly, what can we do about it?

