Kate Davis searches for home on her new album 'Fish Bowl'

Updated March 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM ET

Kate Davis' sophomore album Fish Bowl is told from the perspective of a protagonist named FiBo.

"In my mind, she's kind of like this dimension hopping voyager," Davis tells Morning Edition.

"The truth of it is, I was in a lot of pain and it was hard to be comfortable on Earth," she says. "It became very liberating and comfortable to just build a different world."

Davis — who studied classical music and jazz from a young age — played guitar, bass and keyboards on the album.

