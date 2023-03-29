Where does nuclear energy fit in a carbon-free future?

Almost 60 percent of our electricity comes from burning fossil fuels.

When you include the gas-powered cars most of us drive and the gas appliances in our homes, that’s a lot of carbon emissions. And those carbon emissions are making our planet less livable for everyone.

Experts have repeatedly said thatthe world has to stop burning fossil fuels if we want to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

The latest United Nations climate report reminded us just how soon that needs to happen. The U.S. should cut two-thirds of fossil fuels in the next decade.

When it comes to carbon-free energy, many people think of renewables like solar or wind. But there’s also the nuclear option. Nuclear currently accounts for 20 percent of our electricity production, according to the Energy Information Administration. But where it fits into a carbon-free future is up for debate.

How safe is the nuclear power we already have? And what role should it play in the energy transition?

