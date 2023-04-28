States aren't being transparent about how they're spending opioid settlement funds

The settlement of opioid lawsuits means that states are seeing an influx of money. Purdue, Walgreens, and Johnson & Johnson are just a few of the companies pumping over $50 billion into state and municipal budgets for addiction treatment and prevention.

But what that treatment and prevention looks like is up to interpretation.

Conversations about how to spend the money are turning contentious. In Pennsylvania, advocates are pushing back against some of that money going to law enforcement. In New York and San Francisco, groups pushing to fund safe injection sites are running into roadblocks.

And there’s another issue. Many states aren’t being transparent about how the funds are being spent.

Aneri Pattani of Kaiser Health News shares her reporting on where those settlement funds are going. We also hear from a mother who has been personally affected by the opioid epidemic.

