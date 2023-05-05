Migrants entering U.S. will face new obstacles when pandemic border restrictions end

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was back at the U.S.-Mexico border today, where pandemic restrictions are set to lift in less than a week. After that, thousands of migrants may then cross the border illegally to seek asylum, but they'll encounter a new set of policies that could push many of them right back to Mexico. A quick warning - this story mentions sexual assault. NPR's Joel Rose reports.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Chanting in non-English language).

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: A dozen children race around a migrant shelter in Tijuana, squeezing between rows and rows of tents packed into a modest warehouse. The shelter is known as Juventud 2000. And like most in Tijuana, it is way beyond full.

YASMINE: (Through interpreter) There's a lot of people showing up. Several groups of families knock on the door every day. And because the shelter is beyond capacity, they are not allowed to come in.

ROSE: This is Yasmine, who's staying at the shelter along with her 1-year-old son. She doesn't want to give her last name because she fled from Guerrero in southern Mexico after she was raped, she says, for being a lesbian. And she doesn't want the men who did it to find her. Yasmine and others here are desperate to apply for asylum in the U.S. There's a lot of confusion, she says, about what will happen when the border restrictions known as Title 42 finally end.

YASMINE: (Through interpreter) Of course, we are talking here as a community about the possibility of crossing illegally if we don't have other options. That is what's causing us stress right now.

ROSE: That stress is palpable in towns and migrant camps all along the border. No one knows exactly how many migrants are waiting in Mexico after fleeing from violence, poverty and political instability all over the hemisphere and beyond, or what those migrants will do if Title 42 lifts next week as scheduled. But in the short run, nearly everyone - migrants and advocates, border city mayors, even the secretary of Homeland Security - is bracing for a big jump in migration.

PRISCILLA ORTA: There's going to be chaos.

ROSE: Priscilla Orta is an immigration attorney with Lawyers for Good Government. She's based in Brownsville, Texas, and works with migrants across the border in Matamoros. Orta says she tells them to be patient, to wait for a chance to cross legally to make their asylum claims. But she says many don't want to wait.

ORTA: It is a lot of fear that something tremendous is going to change, and they will never have an opportunity, and now is the time. So people are beginning to attempt to cross, even though everyone tells them not to, because they are scared and desperate.

ROSE: The Department of Homeland Security is preparing for an influx of migrants, requesting 1,500 active-duty troops to support the Border Patrol temporarily. But immigration hardliners and many Republicans say that won't be enough. They're urging the Biden administration to keep Title 42 in place. Here's Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Come next week, all hell is going to break loose along the border and eventually would flow into the interior of the United States.

ROSE: While the early days after Title 42 lifts may be chaotic, immigration experts say what comes next could look a lot like what's already happening at the border. The Biden administration has announced tough new restrictions on asylum to discourage migrants from crossing illegally, and it's getting ready to enforce them. The agency that handles initial screening interviews, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, is redirecting hundreds of asylum officers to focus on the border.

MICHAEL KNOWLES: They're in this sort of all-hands-on-deck situation.

ROSE: Michael Knowles is president of the local union chapter that represents those asylum officers. The union has come out strongly against proposed new rules that would make it much harder for migrants to get asylum if they cross the border illegally after passing through Mexico or another country. Knowles says that's a violation of U.S. immigration law and a betrayal of the country's values.

KNOWLES: It is lawful for them to seek asylum, and these new rules would effectively prevent our asylum officers from giving those asylum-seekers a fair hearing.

ROSE: This week, the government of Mexico agreed to continue taking back migrants from four countries - Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua - when they are deported from the U.S. That's critical to the Biden administration's plans because those countries make up a large and growing share of border crossings. So Title 42nd may be ending, but the future for many asylum-seekers may not be very different at all. Joel Rose, NPR News, Washington.