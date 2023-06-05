Saudi Arabia will cut its oil exports by a million barrels a day

A decision made this weekend in Vienna will likely impact how much you pay at the pump this summer.

Saudi Arabia is reducing how much oil it provides the world.It’s cutting one million barrels per day, starting in July.

And it follows what’s been described as a “contentious” OPEC meeting, where other producers agreedtoextend production cuts through next year.

To understand the impact, we’re joined by Dan Dicker, a former oil trader, founder of “TheEnergy Word,”and author of “Turning Oil Green.”

