Brain implants are here. Are they terrifying or exciting?

By now, you may have seen the headlines: Elon Musk wants to put a computer chip inside your brain.

Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink, recently received FDA approval for human trials. But it isn’t the only company developing brain chips. Other companies like Synchron and Blackrock Neurotech have already implanted patients with brain-computer interfaces in early trials.

The medical possibilities of brain implants are vast: from treating paralysis and blindness to depression and schizophrenia. Brain implants could also eventually help us learn new skills, improve concentration, motor skills, and more.

Is this a future that excites you? Or does it terrify you? And what ethical questions should we be asking now?

