The News Roundup - Domestic

The racketeering case against Donald Trump and his co-conspirators in Fulton County, Georgia, progressed this week. Former New York City Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities this week at the Atlanta jail where the defendants in the case are being booked.

Eight Republican presidential candidates met on Wednesday night to debate for the first time this election cycle . Donald Trump did not participate as he refused to sign to GOP’s loyalty pledge, instead spending his time being interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

In news that will upset prospective homeowners, mortgage rates have topped 7 percent this week. It’s the highest they’ve been in 21 years.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

