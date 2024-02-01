The News Roundup - International

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a dire warning this week, claiming the Middle East is at its most volatile state since the Yom Kippur war between Israel and its neighbors in 1973. He’s currently on a trip around the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, meeting with leaders to discuss tensions and relationships in the regions.

The director of the CIA also commented on the state of global conflicts this week. William Burns said Tuesday that cutting off U.S. aid to Ukraine would be a mistake of “historic proportions.”

The FBI also got in on the action, with Director Christopher Wray revealing that Chinese hackers are getting ready to “wreak havoc and cause real-world harm” to U.S. citizens and institutions.

We cover the most important warnings and stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5