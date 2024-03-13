The state of the civil unrest in Haiti

Years of civil unrest in Haiti have reached a fever pitch in recent weeks.

On Monday, acting Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced he would resign and cede power to a presidential council following weeks of anti-government gang violence.

Henry’s departure was a key demand of the armed gangs. But it appears their campaign may not stop there.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency Tuesday, gang leader Jimmy Cherizier — known as “Barbecue” — said he had a message for any hotel owners who were sheltering politicians: “We are coming for you.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. military said it was sending a new team of Marines to the capital, Port-au-Prince to help protect the American Embassy.

Where does the country go from here?

