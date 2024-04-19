The News Roundup - Domestic

As Donald Trump’s trials continue over the course of the spring, Joe Biden is taking advantage of his rival’s absence from the campaign trail. Biden looked to make inroads this week with American steelworkers, promising to triple tariffs on imports of the product from China. The Democrat joined, and then made a rare jab at, Trump’s Truth Social, mocking its cratering stock price.

A Boeing whistleblower made headlines this week, telling the Senate that the aircraft manufacturer is “putting out defective airplanes.”

The University of Southern California found itself in hot water this week after it announced that its Muslim 2024 valedictorian would be barred from speaking at graduation over unspecified security concerns.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

