Emily Oster uses data to help people better understand pregnancy
Pregnancy is hard. And that’s before you consider that as many as half of pregnancies come with added complications.
Economist Emily Oster became a big name in pregnancy advice 10 years ago with her book “Expecting Better: Why The Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong – And What You Really Need To Know.”
As an economist, Oster uses data to help people better understand the different scenarios they might face in pregnancy – including when things don’t go so smoothly.
Her latest book is called “The Unexpected: Navigating Pregnancy During And After Complications.” She co-wrote it with Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Nathan Fox.
We talk about some of those complications and how patients can get better care from their doctors.
