© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Slow-moving' wildfire burning in Boulder near Mallory Cave trail

KUNC | By KUNC Staff
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:37 PM MDT
A large plume of white smoke can be seen coming up from a valley. Houses are in the foreground. No buildings can be seen in the immediate vicinity of the fire. A mountain is just behind the plume of smoke, and green vegetation and rugged hills can be seen surrounding the smoke.
Courtesy of Kathy Croasdale
Smoke can be seen from the Dinosaur Fire, which is burning near Boulder.

Crews are battling a wildfire in Boulder near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The NCAR campus has been evacuated, though officials say the Dinosaur Fire is currently not threatening any structures. Multiple fire agencies are responding.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management called the fire "slow-moving." It started this morning near Mallory Cave Trail. All trails in the area are closed.

For live camera views and time lapse views of the area, go to AlertWest.

For maps to track the fire, go to Watch Duty.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow.
Tags
News BoulderWildfiresBoulder County
KUNC Staff
See stories by KUNC Staff