'Slow-moving' wildfire burning in Boulder near Mallory Cave trail

Crews are battling a wildfire in Boulder near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The NCAR campus has been evacuated, though officials say the Dinosaur Fire is currently not threatening any structures. Multiple fire agencies are responding.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management called the fire "slow-moving." It started this morning near Mallory Cave Trail. All trails in the area are closed.

For live camera views and time lapse views of the area, go to AlertWest.

For maps to track the fire, go to Watch Duty.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow.

Fire Crews responding to Dinosaur Fire near Mallory Cave Trail, the 2nd switchback. Three air assets are en route, and the fire is slow-moving at this time. Reminder: Please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency. Crews are already aware of the fire. pic.twitter.com/obpyD0UUYM — Boulder Office of Disaster Management (@BoulderOEM) July 12, 2024