KUNC’s 91.5 signal will be operating at reduced power from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 as we do some repair work.

The terror of tornados and twisters

WAMU 88.5 | By Barb Anguiano
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:37 AM MDT
A waterspout touches down over Lake Okeechobee in Okeechobee, Florida.
Sirens echoed Monday night acrossseveral states in theMidwest.

According to the National Weather Service, a stormsystem made up of several thunderstorms–known as aderecho–developed over Iowa and swept through parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan,andWisconsin.  

Tornadoes then formed in Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois – including one at O’Hare International Airport. One woman died.

More than half a million residents of these states were left without power during the storms and in the hours following, as crews rushed to restore power and clean up fallen trees and other debris. 

This year has seen almost athousand tornadoes. The first of which was reported near Galveston, Texas, on Jan 5.

We get into what happened with those twisters and what we know about their uptick in frequency. We also discuss what role, if any, climate change plays in all this.

