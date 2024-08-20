Discussing sex, rejecting shame, and unpacking the legacy of Dr. Ruth

If you were in New York City in the 1980s and you turned on a radio late at night,you’dmost likely have heard a distinctive voice answering questions about sex.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer was unassuming –a smallwoman witha friendly smile and anever-present German accent.As she would say, shecould be someone’s mother or grandmother. Buta grandmother who told you what you needed to know about sex.

She died in July at the age of 96. She spent more than 50 of those years teaching America how to talk about sex, using straightforward medical terms and rejecting a sense of shame around the subject.

We look at her legacy. How well do Americans talk about sex and relationship issues now? What issues are they still grappling with in therapy offices today?

