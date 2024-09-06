Ballot questions on abortion could tip the presidential race in several Mountain West states, experts say

Each state has the right to control its level of abortion access. That’s the result of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Now, measures to protect or expand abortion access will be on the ballot in 10 states. That includes more liberal states like Colorado, more conservative states like Montana, and battleground states like Nevada and Arizona. Abortion will also be on the ballot in Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New York and South Dakota.

In Nevada, a ballot measure would enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution. In Colorado, voters will also decide if abortion rights should be enshrined in the state constitution. The measure would also repeal the state’s ban on public funding for abortions.

Having abortion on the ballot could boost voter turnout and possibly tip the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in some states, said Jeremy Gelman, a political science professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“Democrats are hoping that maybe some voters who otherwise wouldn't show up for Kamala Harris might be motivated to vote on abortion rights,” he said. “And so, when they get their ballot in the mail they'll open it and be more likely to vote for a Democrat.”

Kamala Harris has pledged to restore the rights to an abortion nationally.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump frequently takes credit for helping overturn Roe v. Wade. But recently Trump’s repositioned himself to be more in favor of abortion protections, claiming on social media his administration would be “great for women and their reproductive rights.” He also vowed the government would cover the cost of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments if he is elected.

What’s more, Trump had indicated he would vote in favor of abortion rights in his home state of Florida. A day later, however, he reversed his position.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.