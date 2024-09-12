© 2024
R&B and funk legend Frankie Beverly dies at 77

By Sidney Madden
Published September 12, 2024 at 1:53 AM MDT

Singer Frankie Beverly led the soul group Maze through a number of R&B hits in the 1980s. Beverly died on Tuesday at the age of 77.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
