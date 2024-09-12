KUNC's primary signal, 91.5, will experience periodic outages and periods of low power operation on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is due to transmission tower maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience.
To fight climate change, 2 siblings in Germany make chocolate without cocoa beans
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.