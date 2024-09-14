Deion Sanders and the scuffling Colorado Buffaloes travel to Fort Collins to face Colorado State

Game notes

Colorado (1-1) at Colorado State (1-1), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MT (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Colorado by 7

Series record: Colorado leads 68-22-2

What's at stake?

It's a second straight rivalry game for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. It might even be must-win, too. They try to put the sting of a 28-10 loss at Nebraska behind them as they face a Colorado State team coming off a 38-17 win over Northern Colorado.

For the first time since 1996, the Rocky Mountain Showdown will be played in Fort Collins. Last season, Colorado trailed by eight with two minutes remaining when Shedeur Sanders led a 98-yard scoring drive and connected on a two-point conversion to tie the game. The Buffaloes won 43-35 in double overtime.

This will be the last time the teams face each other on the football field until Sept. 15, 2029.



Key matchup

Colorado receiver Travis Hunter vs. CSU safety Henry Blackburn. In the game a year ago, Hunter was running a deep route in the first quarter when he was hit by Blackburn shortly after the ball sailed by him.

Blackburn drew a penalty on the play as Hunter stayed down on the turf. Hunter eventually left to go to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lacerated liver. The two players put the incident behind them by meeting up for a conversation and to go bowling.



Players to watch

Colorado: Defensive back Carter Stoutmire figures to play a big role with Shilo Sanders sidelined at least two weeks with a broken forearm suffered at Nebraska. Stoutmire’s father, Omar, played in the NFL from 1997-2007.

Colorado State: Center Jacob Gardner and the rest of the offensive line. They’ve allowed just one sack this season. Colorado State surrendered only 14 sacks last season.



Facts & Figures