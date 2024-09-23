Season 4 Trailer: Ending the Hate State

Colorado is considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly states in the country, but it wasn’t always this accepting. In 1992, Colorado voters approved Amendment 2 which prohibited protections for queer people in the state. Four years later, the Supreme Court overturned the amendment. In the nearly three decades since, Colorado has done a 180 and is now known for its progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights and laws.

This series investigates this dark time in the state’s history and uncovers the activism and legislation that followed. We’ll share the stories of LGBTQ+ people and the allies who want to make the Centennial State a welcoming place for all.