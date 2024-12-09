© 2024
Poudre School District celebrates the completion of its first wildland firefighter class

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:34 PM MST
Multiple people hold axes and yellow hard hats behind a chain link fence.
Connor Clark
/
Poudre School District
Poudre School District students dig a fire line during a training exercise. The program is helping prepare students for a career in wildland firefighting.

The Poudre School District says 36 high school students from the district's Career and Tech Ed program have completed a new Basic Wildland Firefighter 1 Certification Program. The program is in its first year and is a collaboration with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control.

The program includes students from six different Fort Collins area schools. Now, these three dozen students are fully certified to begin a career as wildland firefighters with an entry-level FFT2 wildland firefighters certification. Three of the students already have employment lined up in 2025.

Students had to perform more than 40 hours of classroom training, along with two days of field exercises that included digging fire lines, deploying fire shelters and using engine hoses and pumps.

Wildland firefighters are on the frontline of wildfires and in recent years there’s been an uptick in the need for these specialized crews. Even this past year, the U.S. Forest Service said they were struggling to fill vacant positions across the West. About a quarter of the positions were unfilled at the start of this past summer.

Poudre School District officials say the program will be offered again during the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year. The class was popular enough to have a waitlist this year, so numerous students hope to partake next year.

Two students in gray hoodies hold a hose and spray water.
A wildland firefighter holds a chainsaw while another person in a blue shirt demonstrates to a class.
Two people in hardhats work to ignite small areas of dead grass.,
Multiple in a line hold orange bags with green blankets inside.
A woman in a gray shirt lectures a classroom next to a screen showing a wildfire.
A student in a white shirt shakes hands with wildland fire instructors.
A student in a green shirt shakes hands with wildland firefighter instructions.
A student in a red jacket and yellow hard hat shakes hands with instructors.
A student in a blue shirt shakes hands with instructors and others.
A student in a green shirt with school and cross bones on it shakes hands with instructors and others.
A student in a gray hoodie with a yellow hardhat shakes hands with instructors.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
