Poudre School District celebrates the completion of its first wildland firefighter class

The Poudre School District says 36 high school students from the district's Career and Tech Ed program have completed a new Basic Wildland Firefighter 1 Certification Program. The program is in its first year and is a collaboration with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control.

The program includes students from six different Fort Collins area schools. Now, these three dozen students are fully certified to begin a career as wildland firefighters with an entry-level FFT2 wildland firefighters certification. Three of the students already have employment lined up in 2025.

Students had to perform more than 40 hours of classroom training, along with two days of field exercises that included digging fire lines, deploying fire shelters and using engine hoses and pumps.

Wildland firefighters are on the frontline of wildfires and in recent years there’s been an uptick in the need for these specialized crews. Even this past year, the U.S. Forest Service said they were struggling to fill vacant positions across the West. About a quarter of the positions were unfilled at the start of this past summer.

Poudre School District officials say the program will be offered again during the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year. The class was popular enough to have a waitlist this year, so numerous students hope to partake next year.