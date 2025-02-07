In the new film 'Jazzy,' two young girls navigate adolescence in South Dakota

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

There are plenty of films that have kids in them, but how many of them are really about kids, what they think, how they feel? A new film by director Morrisa Maltz, "Jazzy," really is about its main subjects, best friends Jazzy and Syriah.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JAZZY")

JASMINE BEARKILLER SHANGREAUX: (As Jazzy) Here's the reason why you shouldn't grow up. When you grow up, you're going to have to go to work. When you go to work, you'll be tired. When you're tired, you'll want to go home. When you go home, then your boss gets mad. When your boss gets mad, you're fired. When you're fired, you don't work. But when you don't work, you don't get money. When you don't get money, then you'll be homeless. When you're homeless, you'll be hungry. When you're hungry, you'll die.

SYRIAH FOOL HEAD MEANS: (As Syriah) I don't want to talk about this anymore. Growing up sounds ugly.

MARTIN: Well, when you put it that way, growing up does sound ugly, which may be one reason why the film takes a gentle and meandering look at two young girls and their friends as they navigate friendship, family, heritage, and yes, growing up in South Dakota. Joining us to tell us more about "Jazzy" is the star of the film, Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux, and director Morrisa Maltz. Thank you both so much for being here.

MORRISA MALTZ: Thank you for having us.

SHANGREAUX: Yeah. Thank you.

MARTIN: So, Morrisa, I'm going to start with you. This film isn't so much a follow-up as it grows out of your debut film, "The Unknown Country." Jasmine made an appearance in that film. What made you think to focus your next film on her?

MALTZ: I mean, to put it simply, like, we all fell in love with Jazzy, and we grew incredibly close while making "The Unknown Country." It was a very small team. It took many years. It was hard to make. And Jazzy was so amazing in the few moments that she's in the film, and she was so captivating. And it was sort of a natural progression that we thought, oh, well, why don't we keep working with Jazzy, you know, instead of just ending it at "The Unknown Country"?

MARTIN: So when Morrisa told you that she wanted to make a film that was focused on you, what did you think?

SHANGREAUX: I was kind of confused at first. I don't really remember much because I was little. But the more I, like, grew up while acting, and, like, I really found an interest in it, and I really liked it.

MARTIN: So, Morrisa, it's not a documentary, but it kind of feels like one, kind of like if you've seen any of those POV films on PBS, those point-of-view films on PBS. I'm trying to describe it, so why don't I - instead of me describing it, why don't you describe it?

MALTZ: Sure. So I live about half the year in South Dakota, you know, a few minutes away from Jazzy. So she would come over after school or we would go get ice cream when she was younger. Now it's turned into nail dates. And so the film really sort of came out of the stories that she was telling from school, watching how deeply, you know, kids get affected by what's happening around them. That's why it feels natural is because these are also, like, inspired by real stories.

MARTIN: Well, yes, of course. Absolutely. Lily Gladstone is part of the cast and one of the executive producers. She is the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her role in "Killers Of The Flower Moon." She also starred in your previous film, "The Unknown Country." I don't think she was famous then. Am I right about that? I mean, she wasn't famous. Like, she's super famous now. Was it different working with her on the second film from the first?

SHANGREAUX: It was a little different because in "The Unknown Country," the first part, I was young. I didn't really get to be that close to her because it wasn't my movie. In the "Jazzy" movie, I got to be more with her. She gave me, like, tips and stuff for acting and really inspired me to do well.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JAZZY")

SHANGREAUX: (As Jazzy) Is that Isaac?

LILY GLADSTONE: (As Tana) Yep.

SHANGREAUX: (As Jazzy) Isn't he your boyfriend or something? I don't know. I heard someone gossiping.

GLADSTONE: (As Tana, laughter) I'm not surprised.

SHANGREAUX: (As Jazzy) Actually, I got asked out by my friend Landon a few days ago.

GLADSTONE: (As Tana) Really? What'd you say?

SHANGREAUX: (As Jazzy) I rejected him.

GLADSTONE: (As Tana, laughter) Oh.

SHANGREAUX: (As Jazzy) He'll get over it. It sucks for him, though, but I'm just trying to keep all my friends. I don't want to lose any, so yeah.

GLADSTONE: (As Tana) Yeah, I get that.

SHANGREAUX: (As Jazzy) Yeah.

GLADSTONE: (As Tana) Well, whether he or somebody else someday is your boyfriend, the important part is that they're your friend.

MARTIN: But honestly, up until the introduction of Gladstone's character, the kids really are at the center of everything. And, in fact, the adults' faces are often out of frame. That obviously says something. What are you saying?

MALTZ: So I remember when I was a child looking up and seeing my parents' faces for the first time when they were describing a close family member that passed away, and that's my first memory of really seeing their faces. And so I feel like that formative experience of learning about death is something that, like, as a kid, it's one of those things that just suddenly makes you feel a little more grown up. And so we decided to sort of use that as the moment when you really see adults for the first time in the film.

MARTIN: I'm glad you mentioned that scene because two things play a big role here. It's the world of kids, but it's also culture. And it's also the landscape. The girls reunite for a relative's funeral toward the end of the film, where many of the Lakota traditions take center stage. And you also really see a lot of the landscape. And that really feels almost like a character in the film. So I wanted to ask about that. Like, why, Morrisa, was that important to you, to include those traditions and also that framing and that really expansive and really gorgeous scenery, I have to say?

MALTZ: Jazzy's whole family, extended family, sort of planned that scene. I'd love to give Jazzy an opportunity to answer that.

SHANGREAUX: It was important because, like, it references our culture. It could also, like, teach something to other people who don't know much about Native Americans or only know the stuff they know from school. It could really teach them more about Native Americans so they could know how it is for them.

MARTIN: OK. So, Jasmine, I want to give you the final word. What do you hope that people seeing this movie will take away from it?

SHANGREAUX: Maybe some of, like, the younger adults maybe or, like, anybody, basically, I hope they can somehow relate to it from when they were a kid. Or maybe, like, from the stuff they see, they can know, hey, this is like - I've been through that before, and I relate to it. And I just hope they find the movie comforting and they just, like, enjoy the nice aesthetic scenery of it.

MARTIN: That is Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux. She stars in the new film by director Morrisa Maltz. Their new film, "Jazzy," is in theaters today. Thank you both so much for joining us. And special thanks to you, Jasmine, for taking some time on a school day to talk with us. I hope you didn't miss too much.

SHANGREAUX: No, I didn't. It's fine. I already told my teachers about it.

MARTIN: And, Morrisa, thank you so much for talking to us, too.

MALTZ: Thank you so much for having us. I'm really grateful.

