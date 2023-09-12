From Selena tribute to drag show, find a way to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Coloradans this month

National Hispanic Heritage Month spans from mid-September to mid-October. The month celebrates the contributions and cultures of diverse Hispanic American communities in the U.S. Several Latin American countries’ independence days fall within the honorary month’s first few days.

In fact, parts of southern Colorado were claimed by Spain and Mexico during the region’s early history. Over time, many descendants of those early Hispanic residents moved north, settling in larger cities such as Denver, Pueblo, Greeley and Fort Collins. In the 1960s and ‘70s, activism around Chicano human rights took off in the state. In Colorado today, about one in five residents are Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. census.

Given the legacies of Hispanic and Latino Coloradans past and present, there’s lots to celebrate when this time of year comes around! Check out the list below for some options to participate in the Hispanic Heritage festivities around Northern Colorado this month, including a Selena tribute band and a drag show.

Festivals

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Join the celebration for free food and drink and live music from the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program as well as famed guitarist El Javi. There will even be a piñata and face painting!

Where: Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City

When: Saturday, September 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Festival Del Sol 2023

This third annual bilingual festival offers salsa dancing, live music and dance, guided hikes, food trucks and plenty of games for the whole family.

Where: Chautauqua Auditorium, 900. Baseline Rd., Boulder

When: Sunday, September 17, 12 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Festival Latino

All kinds of festivities await, including a car show, music, food and activities for the family.

Where: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton

When: Sunday, October 1, 11 a.m.

Cost: N/A

Arts & Culture

Selena

Watch the classic film about legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Where: Canyon Theater at Boulder Public Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder

When: Thursday, September 14, 6 to 8:15 p.m.

Cost: Free but registration required

Remembrance, Community & Celebration

A Dia de Los Muertos celebration that will feature local artists and lots of fun. Activities include face painting, sugar skull decorating, poetry reading and a community altar in honor of this ancient Mexican tradition.

Where: The Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton

When: Saturday, September 16, 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena Experience

A Selena tribute show that promises to have attendees singing and dancing like it’s 1995.

Where: The Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton

When: Saturday, September 16, 8 p.m.

Cost: $25

4th Annual Ranflitas CC Car Show

A family friendly event that will also include the Adams County 1st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Where: 8978 Washington St, Thornton

When: Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Hispanic History Month Event

A gathering that will feature literature and music in celebration of Hispanic culture in the U.S.

Where: Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder

When: Friday, September 29, 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Cost: N/A

LatinXtravaganza Drag Show

It’s the second edition of LatinXtravaganza, and the show promises to have a “star-studded cast.”

Where: The R Bar and Lounge, 107 E Laurel St., Fort Collins

When: Saturday, September 30, 9 to 11:45 p.m.

Cost: $10-15

Children’s Programs

Pretty Parrot Feathers

For children in grades 1 to 6, the lesson promises to leave kids with a newfound appreciation for parrots in the wild, plus their own crafted “parrot feather” to take home, as part of the library’s National Hispanic Heritage month programming.

Where: Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce St., Louisville

When: Wednesday, September 13, 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration required

Music & Movement: Hispanic Edition

For children 2 to 6 years old, this event offers an opportunity to sing, dance and play instruments to Hispanic musical rhythms.

Where: Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City

When: Friday, September 15, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Cost: N/A

Hispanic Art & Craft Salon

For kids 5 to 12 years old, come and make a themed craft project.

Where: Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City

When: Thursday, September 21, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A