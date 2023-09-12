From Selena tribute to drag show, find a way to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Coloradans this month
National Hispanic Heritage Month spans from mid-September to mid-October. The month celebrates the contributions and cultures of diverse Hispanic American communities in the U.S. Several Latin American countries’ independence days fall within the honorary month’s first few days.
In fact, parts of southern Colorado were claimed by Spain and Mexico during the region’s early history. Over time, many descendants of those early Hispanic residents moved north, settling in larger cities such as Denver, Pueblo, Greeley and Fort Collins. In the 1960s and ‘70s, activism around Chicano human rights took off in the state. In Colorado today, about one in five residents are Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. census.
Given the legacies of Hispanic and Latino Coloradans past and present, there’s lots to celebrate when this time of year comes around! Check out the list below for some options to participate in the Hispanic Heritage festivities around Northern Colorado this month, including a Selena tribute band and a drag show.
Festivals
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Join the celebration for free food and drink and live music from the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program as well as famed guitarist El Javi. There will even be a piñata and face painting!
Where: Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City
When: Saturday, September 16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Festival Del Sol 2023
This third annual bilingual festival offers salsa dancing, live music and dance, guided hikes, food trucks and plenty of games for the whole family.
Where: Chautauqua Auditorium, 900. Baseline Rd., Boulder
When: Sunday, September 17, 12 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Festival Latino
All kinds of festivities await, including a car show, music, food and activities for the family.
Where: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton
When: Sunday, October 1, 11 a.m.
Cost: N/A
Arts & Culture
Selena
Watch the classic film about legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, starring Jennifer Lopez.
Where: Canyon Theater at Boulder Public Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
When: Thursday, September 14, 6 to 8:15 p.m.
Cost: Free but registration required
Remembrance, Community & Celebration
A Dia de Los Muertos celebration that will feature local artists and lots of fun. Activities include face painting, sugar skull decorating, poetry reading and a community altar in honor of this ancient Mexican tradition.
Where: The Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton
When: Saturday, September 16, 1 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Los Chicos Del 512: The Selena Experience
A Selena tribute show that promises to have attendees singing and dancing like it’s 1995.
Where: The Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton
When: Saturday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Cost: $25
4th Annual Ranflitas CC Car Show
A family friendly event that will also include the Adams County 1st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Where: 8978 Washington St, Thornton
When: Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Hispanic History Month Event
A gathering that will feature literature and music in celebration of Hispanic culture in the U.S.
Where: Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder
When: Friday, September 29, 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Cost: N/A
LatinXtravaganza Drag Show
It’s the second edition of LatinXtravaganza, and the show promises to have a “star-studded cast.”
Where: The R Bar and Lounge, 107 E Laurel St., Fort Collins
When: Saturday, September 30, 9 to 11:45 p.m.
Cost: $10-15
Children’s Programs
Pretty Parrot Feathers
For children in grades 1 to 6, the lesson promises to leave kids with a newfound appreciation for parrots in the wild, plus their own crafted “parrot feather” to take home, as part of the library’s National Hispanic Heritage month programming.
Where: Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce St., Louisville
When: Wednesday, September 13, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Music & Movement: Hispanic Edition
For children 2 to 6 years old, this event offers an opportunity to sing, dance and play instruments to Hispanic musical rhythms.
Where: Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City
When: Friday, September 15, 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Cost: N/A
Hispanic Art & Craft Salon
For kids 5 to 12 years old, come and make a themed craft project.
Where: Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City
When: Thursday, September 21, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Frida Kahlo and Her Talent - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage
Listen to stories about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo while making heart-shaped crafts.
Where: Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt
When: Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: N/A