Chris is a managing partner in the Fort Collins Plante Moran office. He has experience spanning 30 years as an expert in fraud prevention, forensic accounting, and litigation support. He is a member of the Forensic CPA Society, Certified Fraud Examiners, AICPA, and The Colorado Society of CPA’s. Chris was selected as a “40 under 40” in Fort Collins by BizWest and received a Volunteer of the Year award from the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce in 2016.