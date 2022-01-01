Email: christopher.clusen@kunc.org

As a Corporate Support Associate, I connect businesses and organizations with our outstanding community of listener members at KUNC and the Colorado Sound. I spend my days building relationships with local decision makers, crafting marketing strategies, and touting the benefits of partnering with public radio.

I believe in the power of underwriting with KUNC and KJAC because public radio is unlike any other medium. We cut through the clutter to deliver your message to a diverse audience of listeners passionate about living in Colorado. And in return, our underwriters help provide the funding for our award-winning content. It is truly a win-win relationship!

Born in Washington D.C., I had front-row seats to both the political circus and an arts and culture scene filled with music, visual art, and theater from around the world. After high school I knew I wanted to stretch my wings and explore the Western US, and public radio was my constant companion - keeping me grounded in my cosmopolitan roots.

After exploring the wilds of Oregon and California, I settled in Fort Collins and earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Colorado State University in 2002. Post-graduation, I served as a reporter at a community paper on the coast of Maine. But the call of the mountains was too loud to ignore, and I soon made the leap into the ski industry, instructing and managing ski and ride programs for nearly ten years at resorts in Maine, Vermont, and Colorado. Following my time “on-mountain,” I sold ski and outdoor equipment across the Front Range to both retail and wholesale customers.

When not working, I can be found romping around the backcountry, grooving to some live music, or relaxing at home in the garden. Wherever you find me, I am usually accompanied by my amazing wife and kids and two faithful pooches, Woody and Bonnie.