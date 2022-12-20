Sunshine Wildland Fire resources and ways you can help

Last updated on Dec. 20, 2022

As firefighters contain the Sunshine Wildlands Fire, community support for those affected by the fire is ramping up. Find below a list of currently available resources, as well as ways you can help.

Getting help

Residents in need of immediate assistance can call the Boulder Office of Emergency Management at 303-413-7730 or contact a local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Mental health

Community Foundation Boulder County recommends reaching out to the following organizations for mental health support:



Colorado Crisis Services: Call 1-844-493-8255 or text "TALK" to 38255

Mental Health Partners: Call 303-443-8500

Pets and animals



Ways you can help those affected

Cash donations



Housing

If you have housing available for displaced residents, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management recommends signing up as a host through the Airbnb Open Homes program.

Volunteering

Individuals interested in volunteering should sign up through the Colorado Responds website.

We will update this page as more information becomes available.

