Sunshine Wildland Fire resources and ways you can help
Last updated on Dec. 20, 2022
As firefighters contain the Sunshine Wildlands Fire, community support for those affected by the fire is ramping up. Find below a list of currently available resources, as well as ways you can help.
Getting help
Residents in need of immediate assistance can call the Boulder Office of Emergency Management at 303-413-7730 or contact a local chapter of the American Red Cross.
Mental health
Community Foundation Boulder County recommends reaching out to the following organizations for mental health support:
- Colorado Crisis Services: Call 1-844-493-8255 or text "TALK" to 38255
- Mental Health Partners: Call 303-443-8500
Pets and animals
- Animal Rescue Requests: Boulder OEM / Boulder County Fire Rescue
- Boulder Humane Society: Report lost or found pets / List of found pets
- Colorado Pet Pantry: Request emergency pet food / Make a donation
Ways you can help those affected
Cash donations
- Community Foundation Boulder County
- Boulder Valley School District Critical Needs Fund
- American Red Cross of Colorado
Housing
If you have housing available for displaced residents, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management recommends signing up as a host through the Airbnb Open Homes program.
Volunteering
Individuals interested in volunteering should sign up through the Colorado Responds website.
We will update this page as more information becomes available.