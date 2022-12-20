© 2022
Sunshine Wildland Fire resources and ways you can help

KUNC | By Ashley Jefcoat,
Jennifer Coombes
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM MST
_CAR6794.jpg
Chris Rodgers/Code 10 Photography
/
Mountain View Fire Rescue Fire engine on the right and Lafayette Wildland Engines responded to the Sunshine Wildland Fire on Dec. 19 at the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon outside of Boulder, Colo.

Last updated on Dec. 20, 2022

As firefighters contain the Sunshine Wildlands Fire, community support for those affected by the fire is ramping up. Find below a list of currently available resources, as well as ways you can help.

_CAR6775.jpg
News
Wildfire burning in Boulder County, near Sunshine Canyon Drive
KUNC Staff
Evacuations were ordered in the western part of Boulder, between Linden Avenue and University Avenue. This is a developing story.

Getting help
Residents in need of immediate assistance can call the Boulder Office of Emergency Management at 303-413-7730 or contact a local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Mental health
Community Foundation Boulder County recommends reaching out to the following organizations for mental health support:

Pets and animals

Ways you can help those affected

Cash donations

Housing
If you have housing available for displaced residents, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management recommends signing up as a host through the Airbnb Open Homes program.

Volunteering
Individuals interested in volunteering should sign up through the Colorado Responds website.

We will update this page as more information becomes available.

