CRNC Donor Privacy Policy

The following Membership and Donor List Policy governs CRNC’s use of all CRNC donor information.

CRNC regularly contacts our members and donors to carry out normal operations, including mailing membership publications, membership renewal notices, special requests for contributions, and information regarding member benefits. CRNC also communicates with members by phone or email regarding matters such as membership renewals, events, and special programming.

CRNC does not sell our membership list to other organizations, nor do we rent and/or exchange the names and addresses of our members and donors with other organizations.

CRNC will not sell, rent, transfer, provide or exchange its membership list with any political party, political committee, candidate for political office, or political lobbying organization.

All membership and donor communications are conducted directly by CRNC or through an affiliated third party, such as a direct marketing firm, acting on behalf of CRNC.

Members and donors may also change their mailing and email preferences at any time by contacting Member Services by phone at 970-350-0807 or by email at membership@kunc.org to request they be taken off of internal CRNC email or direct mail lists.

Complying with Accepted Standards: In its fund-raising practices, CRNC complies with the laws and regulations of the Internal Revenue Service, the policies of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the laws of the State of Colorado, and the regulations of the United States Postal Service.