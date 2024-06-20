David Krause, The Colorado Sun

Moffat County and the City of Craig want state utility regulators to require the company that owns a local coal-fired power plant to provide millions of dollars in federal aid. Tri-State plans to shut down the plant's first unit due to financial setbacks at the end of this year and eventually retire the two others by 2028. The closures could have a huge impact on the region’s tax base and economy. The Colorado Sun editor David Krause joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to get more on this story.

