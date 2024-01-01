Donate Stock
How to make a stock donation to KUNC.
KUNC accepts transfers of stock through out account with Charles Schwab.
To facilitate the assignment of stock, it must be transferred via the DTC method.
Please use the following information to transfer your gift of stock to KUNC:
Community Radio for Northern Colorado dba KUNC
c/o Charles Schwab
KUNC Federal Tax ID: 84-1577682
DTC Participant #: 0164
KUNC Account #: 7573-8373
As you enact your transaction, please notify us so we can ensure you receive appropriate acknowledgement and tax receipts. Our contact info:
jessica.castellano@kunc.org or
(970) 350-0838
Thank you for your support!