Donate Stock

KUNC accepts transfers of stock through out account with Charles Schwab.

To facilitate the assignment of stock, it must be transferred via the DTC method.

Please use the following information to transfer your gift of stock to KUNC:

Community Radio for Northern Colorado dba KUNC

c/o Charles Schwab

KUNC Federal Tax ID: 84-1577682

DTC Participant #: 0164

KUNC Account #: 7573-8373

As you enact your transaction, please notify us so we can ensure you receive appropriate acknowledgement and tax receipts. Our contact info:

jessica.castellano@kunc.org or

(970) 350-0838

Thank you for your support!