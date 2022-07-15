© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Aurora Public School staff and teachers may soon see an 8.5% raise

KUNC | By Yoselin Meza Miranda
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
Children sit in a classroom, facing the front where the teacher stands.
Kenny Eliason
/
Unsplash

Teachers and staff in Aurora are looking at a potential salary increase in the next school year starting this Fall 2022.

Superintendent of Aurora Public Schools Rico Munn said the agreement would bring about an 8.5% raise for licensed staff, including classified and administrative.

“It’s a competitive marketplace,” Munn said to KUNC, “and we want to make sure that we are providing our staff with an appropriate compensation package and make sure that we are looking attractive to anybody who is thinking about where they want to work within this industry.”.

Munn said he’s “very proud” of the work that was done between the administration and the teachers union, “and through that process, we were able to come to this tentative agreement.”

The Superintendent said that in previous years, to maintain competitiveness in the market, all staff have seen their wages rise by roughly 34% over five years.

Before the increase can be applied, the agreement has to get final approval from the board, and it needs to be ratified by the teachers’ union. The process will start after the summer break.

Tags

Education AuroraTeachersTeacher payColorado Public Schools
Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host the weekend morning shows and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
See stories by Yoselin Meza Miranda