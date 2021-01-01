Ellis Simani is a data reporter. Previously, he was a Scripps Howard data reporting fellow at ProPublica. Before joining ProPublica, he was a Metpro fellow on the Los Angeles Times’ data visualization desk. There, he covered a variety of topics ranging from visualizing environmental issues along California’s coast, to investigating the shortcomings of the Census Bureau’s racial categories. Prior to his work at the Los Angeles Times, Ellis interned with the Seattle Times’ News Apps team, and was a participant in ProPublica’s Data Institute in 2017.