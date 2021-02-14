Employment & Internships

Employment and Internship Opportunities

KUNC is an award-winning Public Radio station offering a creative and challenging work environment. Our team is made up of creative and dedicated people who are deeply committed to the mission of KUNC.

Community Radio for Northern Colorado's mission is to strengthen our community by cultivating the mind and spirit- informing, inspiring and entertaining.

We offer competitive salaries and generous benefits including health & dental care, life & short term disability insurance, 403b retirement, and more.

KUNC is an equal opportunity employer and encourages diversity in the workplace.

Current Employment Opportunities:

Sustaining Membership Coordinator (Full-Time, Exempt)

KUNC and The Colorado Sound seek an energetic people-person to join our membership team. The Sustaining Membership Coordinator will manage all aspects of the sustaining membership program at KUNC and The Colorado Sound, a program that includes over 11,000+ members and generates approximately 53% of annual membership revenues.

The Sustaining Membership Coordinator will work on the front lines of the membership program, providing excellent customer service to our loyal members. The right candidate will be enthusiastic, creative, patient, a good team player, detail oriented, database savvy, enthusiastic about public media and eager to implement strategies that will continue to grow our sustainer program.

Skills, Education, & Experience:

-Excellent verbal and written communication skills

-Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or an equivalent combination of skills and experience

-Strong computer skills, including experience working in Blackbaud’s Raisers Edge or similar fundraising CRM software

-Proven ability to deal with customers in a variety of situations

-Understanding of the mission of KUNC and The Colorado Sound and an ability to articulate that mission to donors and the general public

A complete job description is available below. Please submit a resume and cover letter to hr@kunc.org.

For best consideration apply by February 14, 2021.

Salary Range - $46,000-$50,000/year

About KUNC News

KUNC News is made up of a team of 15 dedicated journalists committed to telling the stories of northern Colorado. We participate in several regional journalism collaborations that include Guns & America and the Mountain West Regional Journalism Center. We provide leadership and editorial support to Capitol Coverage, a Colorado collaboration to cover the state capitol. Our internal reporters cover beats of arts & culture, education & health, growth & the economy, veteran issues, and the Colorado River. And we have worked hard to create an investigative desk that launched last May. Our editorial team consists of Director of News, Managing Editor, and Digital Editor. KUNC News operates with a team mentality, creating engaging and relevant news content with a focus on internal and external collaboration.