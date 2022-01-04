© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNC's signal at 99.7 in Eagle is temporarily off the air. Please visit our Listen page for alternative listening options. »
Environment
mwnb_map_v2.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Mountain snowpack 'looking promising' after holiday storms

Boise State Public Radio News | By Nate Hegyi
Published January 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM MST
SNOTEL snow water equivalent as a percentage of normal on Jan. 3.
USDA/NRCS National Water and Climate Center
SNOTEL snow water equivalent as a percentage of normal on Jan. 3.

The drought-stricken West breathed a sigh of relief over the holidays as much-needed snow fell across the region. Snowpack levels are now hovering above average from the Rockies to the Sierra Nevadas, according to the National Weather and Climate Center.

“Right now things are looking promising,” said Cody Moser, senior hydrologist for the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.

He says the recent snow is a huge help for a region suffering from a severe and prolonged drought.

“The last three weeks of December were very good in terms of bringing above-average precipitation and snow,” he said.

More snow and rain is expected in the coming weeks. If snowpack levels remain high into the spring, it’ll be great news for the parched Colorado River system and its two main reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are currently at historically low levels.

In 2020 the region saw an above average snowpack but a dry spring and scorching hot summer quickly eroded its benefits to the Colorado River Basin.

The most recent U.S Drought Monitor map illustrates the extent of the West's moisture deficit:

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags

EnvironmentColorado River BasinSnowpackMountain West News Bureau
Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau based at Yellowstone Public Radio.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Related Content
Load More