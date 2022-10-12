Clean your gutters, rake up your leaves: some household chores can also protect against fire

While some fire-impacted communities in Northern Colorado are rebuilding their homes from scratch, other residents want to make their existing homes more fire-resistant. Some of these improvements are simple and relatively low-cost.

“Cleaning out your gutters, raking up the piles of leaves and grass and things like that,” Brian Oliver, Wildland Fire Division Chief for the City of Boulder Fire-Rescue, said. “Just all of those little maintenance things. A lot of people don't realize they're doing that, you know, to make their house look pretty. But it's also helping them for fire mitigation as well.”

Juniper trees, which are prevalent in Boulder, are also a fire hazard.

“They propagate fire very easily. They burn very hot. The other big consideration for juniper is they create a lot of embers, which then put anything, any structure, anything else downwind at a bigger risk,” Oliver said. “So getting people to start removing them and pointing out and educating them about the fire hazards of juniper has been a big push on our part.”