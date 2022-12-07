News Brief With The Colorado Sun: Water Woes in Thornton

On Tuesdays, we talk with reporters from The Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. Today, Lance Benzel joins us to discuss the water dilemma impacting Thornton. The city has plenty of water but can't access it.

Benzel told KUNC the problem is that a large portion of the city's water supply is 70 miles away in western Larimer County.

"That's because Thornton started quietly buying farmland up in Weld and Larimer Counties back in the mid-80s, anticipating its future growth challenges," Benzel said.

The water on those parcels is part of a network of reservoirs and irrigation systems operated by the Water Supply and Storage Company in Fort Collins.

A pipeline project has been in the works for years to deliver the water, but it's hit a stall because Larimer County hasn't allowed any construction on the project within its boundaries.

"Environmentalists have suggested that Thornton transport its water via the Cache Le Poudre River," Benzel said. "That they send the water down the river, past Fort Collins, where they could then build a treatment facility and then pipe it down to Thornton from that point."

Benzel says that option will benefit the river, according to environmentalists. But Thornton says it's too expensive - the city says it could cost $1 billion to build a treatment plant and pipelines.

Builders in Thornton have recently had to cancel construction due to water scarcity. This is just one example of how water shortages are causing concerns across Colorado and the mountain west.

